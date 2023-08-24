Your Life
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

General Motors plans to close its IT Innovation Center at the end of October and that means more than 900 employees will soon be out of a job.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - General Motors says about 940 employees at the Arizona IT Innovation Center in Chandler will be impacted when the facility closes on Oct. 31. Erik Gronseth said he received a notification Tuesday evening about a 9 a.m. staff meeting on Wednesday. “There wasn’t too much of any forewarning of what to expect. Some of us jokingly thought maybe this was going to be along the lines of ‘meet some new coworkers,’ but it’s unfortunate that it turned out the way it did,” said Gronseth.

During the 30-minute meeting, he learned hundreds of coworkers will be let go, but he is not one of them. “That was a bit of relief, bittersweet relief, as we knew a lot of people,” said Gronseth.

Arizona’s Family received a statement regarding the layoffs.

We’re told severance packages and outplacement services will be offered to employees based on how long they’ve been with the company. In February 2022, the City of Chandler touted the hundreds of job opportunities offered by GM. On Wednesday, Arizona’s Family received a statement from the city.

“Today’s announcement that GM plans to close its Arizona IT Innovation Center came as a complete surprise. We’ve recently been working with their local team about higher education partnerships, mentoring, and a promotional video highlighting Chandler’s Price Corridor. With this unfortunate news, we plan to work closely with our workforce development partners to assist with employment opportunities for those impacted.”--.

Micah Miranda, economic development director

