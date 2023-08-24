Glendale police advise to plan commutes ahead of Beyoncé concert

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Farm Stadium will be buzzing on Thursday night because the BeyHive will be swarming Glendale for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. With the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., Glendale Police are advising fans and drivers to plan ahead because they expect major congestion before and after the concert.

The department says it will have several officers stationed around the stadium, and there will be multiple detours and closures to ensure traffic flow. Public information officer Gina Winn emphasized fans can save extra time on the roads if they know where and what they’re going to.

“One of the biggest things that we really encourage people to do is know where the parking is. If you have a specific colored parking lot that you’re planning to park in, have a plan for how you’re going to get there with those road closures in place. It really lowers the amount of time it takes for you to get to a specific area if you know where you’re going,” Winn said.

A great tool the department recommends fans use is State Farm Stadium’s website and click on the ‘Plan Your Visit’ tab. It will direct you to a page that lists all the parking options, detours, closures, and directions to the stadium from all directions of the Valley.

Ahead of the congestion, the department and the stadium are also urging fans to know the clear bag policy to avoid getting turned away at the entrance. “When we have officers out enforcing traffic, we do our best to look for those bags and encourage people to return them to their vehicles because they’re not going to be let into the stadium without following the clear bag policy,” Winn explained.

“Make sure your bag is clear, not metallics, no dangles, no glitter; it has to be clear,” said Rebecca Mobley, State Farm Stadium’s Director of Marketing. “12′' x 6′' x 12′' is the maximum size it can be. Backpacks, fanny packs, clear bags, as long as it’s clear, will be allowed in the building.”

Mobley is also reminding the BeyHive that no cameras are allowed at the concert; you can only use your phone’s camera. She also said if you use a rideshare app to get to the concert, write down this information because you can’t simply return your items to a car.

Car parks open at 4:30 p.m., VIP access begins at 5 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 8 p.m.

