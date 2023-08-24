Fiery crash partially closes Loop 202 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is a heavy backup in central Phoenix on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway because of a fiery crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the westbound side near 24th Street. It’s unclear what led up to the crash but black smoke could be seen for miles. Both sides are impacted as only one lane on each side is open. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

L-202 near 24th Street: A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both directions of the freeway. All traffic is stopped. pic.twitter.com/jW50ccGvIy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.