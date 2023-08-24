Your Life
Fiery crash partially closes Loop 202 in central Phoenix

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There is a heavy backup in central Phoenix on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway because of a fiery crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the westbound side near 24th Street. It’s unclear what led up to the crash but black smoke could be seen for miles. Both sides are impacted as only one lane on each side is open. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

