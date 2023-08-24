Family finds their Flagstaff garage filled with dead salamanders

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Imagine coming home and finding piles of dead salamanders in your garage. It was a reality for Haylie Burg. She found dozens of amphibians that look like lizards in her parents’ garage in Flagstaff. Haylie says she was initially thrown off by a really bad smell, only to find more than 100 salamanders in her garage. Experts say this would be rare in the Valley, but because it was in northern Arizona, there could be a reason for it.

Haylie says the garage door wasn’t opening because storms knocked the power out. So she went inside, but noticed an awful smell. “It kept getting stronger and stronger the closer I’d get to the garage,” she said. “It was like a horror movie because it was one after the other after the other.”

She found piles of dead salamanders all across her garage. “I had to clean up like 30 to 40 in the first pile and the second pile, I’d say maybe 60 to 70 in there,” she said. Burg says she noticed some steel wool on the corners of the garage was missing and thinks that is how they could have gotten in.

Cale Morris with the Phoenix Herpetological Society says salamanders need to stay cool in moist environments to survive, which is why it’s more likely to see amphibians in northern Arizona than in the deserts. “For something like that to happen, there is usually lots of rain,” Morris said. “We usually only see it around water sources, so it’s mostly ponds or water like a retention basin holding a large amount of water. I think they got trapped in there with no water.”

Burg says there is a golf course with a pond nearby but says their house is on top of a hill, so she was surprised to see them in her garage. “I was so scared. I was like, don’t go inside and there be another pile,” she said.

Burg says most of the salamanders were dead but her dad found a few that were alive. Morris recommends making sure your home and garages are sealed up to prevent this from happening to you. It’s similar advice they give to Valley residents about rattlesnakes.

