Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family finds their Flagstaff garage filled with dead salamanders

A Phoenix-area woman went up to her vacation home in Flagstaff and found dozens of dead salamanders in her garage.
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Imagine coming home and finding piles of dead salamanders in your garage. It was a reality for Haylie Burg. She found dozens of amphibians that look like lizards in her parents’ garage in Flagstaff. Haylie says she was initially thrown off by a really bad smell, only to find more than 100 salamanders in her garage. Experts say this would be rare in the Valley, but because it was in northern Arizona, there could be a reason for it.

Haylie says the garage door wasn’t opening because storms knocked the power out. So she went inside, but noticed an awful smell. “It kept getting stronger and stronger the closer I’d get to the garage,” she said. “It was like a horror movie because it was one after the other after the other.”

She found piles of dead salamanders all across her garage. “I had to clean up like 30 to 40 in the first pile and the second pile, I’d say maybe 60 to 70 in there,” she said. Burg says she noticed some steel wool on the corners of the garage was missing and thinks that is how they could have gotten in.

Cale Morris with the Phoenix Herpetological Society says salamanders need to stay cool in moist environments to survive, which is why it’s more likely to see amphibians in northern Arizona than in the deserts. “For something like that to happen, there is usually lots of rain,” Morris said. “We usually only see it around water sources, so it’s mostly ponds or water like a retention basin holding a large amount of water. I think they got trapped in there with no water.”

Burg says there is a golf course with a pond nearby but says their house is on top of a hill, so she was surprised to see them in her garage. “I was so scared. I was like, don’t go inside and there be another pile,” she said.

Burg says most of the salamanders were dead but her dad found a few that were alive. Morris recommends making sure your home and garages are sealed up to prevent this from happening to you. It’s similar advice they give to Valley residents about rattlesnakes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold are bringing rain to Arizona.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

General Motors plans to close its IT Innovation Center at the end of October and that means...
GM closing IT Innovation Center in Chandler, 900+ workers laid off
Five years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board changed its recommendation, calling on...
New calls for requiring seatbelts on Arizona school buses to save lives
Even though the number of school bus crashes in Arizona is going down, some want new seatbelts...
Some call for requiring new seatbelts in Arizona school buses
A Phoenix-area woman went up to her vacation home in Flagstaff and found dozens of dead...
Woman finds dozens of dead salamanders in Flagstaff garage