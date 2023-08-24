Entire floors of Tusayan resident’s homes flooded after Tuesday’s storms

TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tusayan residents returned home Tuesday night after extreme rain and flooding caused evacuation and road closures. However, much of the damage was not seen until Wednesday morning. Alberto Avina has lived and worked in Tusayan for almost 30 years. On Tuesday, the first floor of his apartment on RP Drive was flooded, and his cars were destroyed as he watched from the second story. “It was scary,” Avina said. “Scary and traumatic. We knew we couldn’t move anywhere else so we stayed higher ground in our bedrooms, just waiting for the best. Thank God it stopped when it had stopped.”

Wednesday, he and his wife, along with their neighbors, scrapped, washed, and picked up debris from their first floor. However, others just next door lost everything. “Little by little,” Avina said. “I cleaned the whole side over there and all the way back. The main damage is in that building over there. The water went into the house. It’s a one-bedroom house. So it went in. So all those units are basically lost.”

He said many of the people who live on this street also work for the hotels further down the same road. Holiday In Express employee Juan was helping clean up mud from the hotel parking lot. He said he was lucky with his home, but in 25 years, he had never seen anything like this.

Avina said it’s emotional seeing their belongings washed away, but that’s not what matters right now. “Of course it is but when we compare of life’s worth,” Avina said. “Maybe it doesn’t sink in yet how much we lost. Maybe later we will sink in but not right now.”

An American Red Cross center has been set up at the Grand Canyo9n Airport in town and there is a boil water notice in effect until Thursday afternoon so bottled water and sandbags are available at town hall.

