DPS seeks tips to find suspect in deadly West Valley road rage shooting

DPS provided a suspect description early Thursday morning.
DPS says 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin died in the road rage shooting.
DPS says 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin died in the road rage shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are continuing their search for a road rage suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old over a week ago. On Thursday, troopers gave a description of the alleged shooter. The driver is described as a thin, Black man with a short afro hairstyle, according to DPS. Investigators believe the driver is in a silver Chrysler Sebring or Chrysler 200 with black painted rims or hubcaps.

The road rage shooting happened on Aug. 15 on Interstate 10 near 91st Avenue. Authorities say there was a road rage incident between the suspect driver and another car, where 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin and her boyfriend were in. The suspect shot at Gutierrez-Bugarin and her boyfriend, then took off. After the shooting, the victims stopped on the 91st Avenue off-ramp. Gutierrez-Bugarin was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her boyfriend wasn’t hurt.

The teen’s family previously spoke to Arizona’s Family, asking the public to help find the driver responsible for the shooting. “Whatever it is, whatever the situation is, no matter how angry you are, you don’t have the right to take somebody’s life away,” said her sister, Alexa Torres. The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral donations.

Phoenix family members say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a road rage shooting and are even more upset the shooter hasn't been found.

Anyone with info is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at http://azdps.gov/tips. Tipsters are asked to reference # I23047127.

