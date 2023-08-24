Your Life
Court reverses ruling rejecting DNA evidence in trial for 2015 Scottsdale woman’s murder

Ian Mitcham, left, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Allison Feldman, right, in 2015.
Ian Mitcham, left, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Allison Feldman, right, in 2015.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) An Arizona Court of Appeals judge ruled this week that crucial DNA evidence can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman in 2015. The court said reversed an earlier ruling in December suppressing the use of blood evidence linking Ian Mitcham to the murder of Allison Feldman because of the way it was obtained. His defense team objected to the DNA since it was taken from a sample they say should have been destroyed after a DUI arrest but wasn’t.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the Court of Appeals reversed the Maricopa County Superior Court’s decision and is allowing the DNA, citing multiple points. The court said Mitcham could not have reasonably expected that the state was required to destroy the blood sample. In addition, the 2015 analysis showed Mitcham’s blood-alcohol level of .242, turning the sample into evidence of a crime and allowing the state to maintain possession. The court also noted other rulings where if the government already has lawful possession of a blood sample from one crime, it can be used to investigate another crime.

In June, the state argued that his DNA would have eventually been obtained after he was charged in connection with another DUI in 2022. The defense once again argued that police would have needed a separate search warrant.

Feldman’s boyfriend found her dead at her Scottsdale home in February 2015. Police say she had been sexually assaulted, strangled and beaten to death. Based on a strong chemical smell throughout the house and other evidence, investigators determined that the killer had tried to clean the crime scene. Biological swabs were collected and a DNA profile was established for an unknown man. The DNA profile was run through a federal system, but no matches were found.

Three years later, court records show that police ran a familial DNA test on the profile, which identified a prison inmate in Arizona, Mark Mitcham, as a close relative. Officers then learned the inmate has two brothers, one of whom lived near the Scottsdale crime scene, and began to surveil Ian Mitcham.

Checking his background, police found that he had been arrested for DUI in January 2015, the month before Feldman’s murder. During that arrest, police drew two vials of blood to test for alcohol or drug use. One was for police testing and the other so Mitcham could test independently if he so chose. Mitcham and an officer signed a notice that if Mitcham didn’t have it tested within 90 days, the blood sample would be destroyed. However, that sample was never destroyed and police used it in 2018 to test against the unknown DNA profile from the Scottsdale murder scene. Court records say Mitcham’s profile matched the DNA found at the crime scene, and he was later arrested for Feldman’s murder.

Arizona Court of Appeals is deciding whether to keep DNA evidence in the 2015 murder case of Allison Feldman after a hearing was held on Wednesday.

But as the trial was set to get underway last December, the defense argued to suppress the DNA evidence, calling the creation of a DNA profile from a consensual blood draw an unreasonable search under the Fourth Amendment and that the blood sample should have been destroyed three months after the 2015 arrest. The judge agreed, saying Mitcham had a reasonable expectation of privacy in knowing that the sample would have been destroyed. That, and that police should have at least obtained a warrant to test the blood in the murder investigation, calling it a “reckless violation” of Mitcham’s constitutional rights. The Superior Court judge ruled the DNA evidence would not be admissible and prosecutors filed an appeal. The Court of Appeals later agreed with prosecutors.

It’s unclear if Mitcham’s lawyers will appeal the new ruling. The case can now go to trial but a new trial date has not been set.

