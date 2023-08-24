Couple delivers quintuplets at Phoenix hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple finally gets to head home after delivering not one, but five children at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in central Phoenix.

Adelyn, Eliana, Linnea, Fisher, and Harper were all welcomed into the world on June 4 without any complications. “I didn’t think I was in labor. We went in because I was so uncomfortable because of so much weight from the babies, and when she told us we were going to have the babies tonight, it was definitely shocking,” said Stephanie Freels, mom of the quintuplets.

Stephanie and her husband traveled all the way from Washington to get specialized care at St. Joseph’s Elliott Center for Multiples. “I got on YouTube and looked up quintuplets and a family pops up, and that family actually delivered here as well,” said Graham Freels, the father.

