Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cardinals ex-first rounder Isaiah Simmons traded to New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons makes a catch as he warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons makes a catch as he warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won 38-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the NFL regular season approaches, Arizona Cardinals have another shakeup on the defensive side. On Thursday, Cardinals former first round pick Isaiah Simmons was traded to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick.

Simmons was selected 8th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 13 games last season, recording 68 tackles and four sacks. Simmons was in the last year of his contract with the Cardinals, which also declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He also recently made the move from linebacker to safety, but looked rough in the Cardinals 38-10 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Simmons appeared to get beat on multiple plays in the first half as the Chiefs built their 17-0 lead. He finished with two tackles.

Before being drafted by the Cardinals, Simmons was a star linebacker at Clemson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water...
Colorado River moves back to Tier 1 water restrictions; here’s what it means for Arizona

Latest News

Taking a family of four to an NFL game in Phoenix costs over $250 less than at the league's...
Study: State Farm Stadium is 2nd most affordable NFL venue for families
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker smiles as he waves to the cheering crowd during NFL...
Cards rework contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, add bonuses and incentives, AP source says
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive...
Tickets for Cardinals 2023 Training Camp available Wednesday
Injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches teammates during practice at the...
Kyler Murray progressing from ACL tear, aims for Week 1 return