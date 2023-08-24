Cardinals ex-first rounder Isaiah Simmons traded to New York Giants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the NFL regular season approaches, Arizona Cardinals have another shakeup on the defensive side. On Thursday, Cardinals former first round pick Isaiah Simmons was traded to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick.

We have agreed to a trade with the New York Giants.



S Isaiah Simmons will go to the Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/FvclVjIt7c — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 24, 2023

Simmons was selected 8th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 13 games last season, recording 68 tackles and four sacks. Simmons was in the last year of his contract with the Cardinals, which also declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He also recently made the move from linebacker to safety, but looked rough in the Cardinals 38-10 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Simmons appeared to get beat on multiple plays in the first half as the Chiefs built their 17-0 lead. He finished with two tackles.

Before being drafted by the Cardinals, Simmons was a star linebacker at Clemson.

