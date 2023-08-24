Arizona State Fair hosting hiring event this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Fair is upon us, and organizers are looking for a good crowd of people to help fill vacancies as opening day is less than a month away.

The Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 22 through Oct. 29. On Saturday, they will host a “2023 Fair Fun Crew” hiring event at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in applying should come prepared with all required documents.

Some roles available include maintenance workers, ticket sellers and takers, parking attendants, guess services reps, and an entries department clerk. Starting salary for all positions is $16 per hour.

This year, the Arizona State Fair’s concert series will feature Walker Hayes, Becky G, Ne-Yo and Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and Violent Femmes. For a complete list of entertainment this year, click/tap here.

