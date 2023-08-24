Your Life
Arizona to get a break from the monsoon, but a weekend heat wave is on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 8/24/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Near-normal temperatures are expected today in the Valley. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 106 degrees.

There’s a chance of monsoon storms today in the high country, but Valley storm chances are slim. Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harold are moving north across Northeastern Arizona. As that moisture exits, drier air moves in for the weekend.

Strong high pressure that’s been sitting over the Plains and Midwest is expected to shift toward the Desert Southwest this weekend. This will bring a big warm-up to near-record and record temperatures. Heat Warnings will likely be issued for this time frame for Valley highs between 113 and 115.


