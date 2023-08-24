Arizona to get a break from the monsoon, but a weekend heat wave is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Near-normal temperatures are expected today in the Valley. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 106 degrees.

There’s a chance of monsoon storms today in the high country, but Valley storm chances are slim. Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harold are moving north across Northeastern Arizona. As that moisture exits, drier air moves in for the weekend.

Strong high pressure that’s been sitting over the Plains and Midwest is expected to shift toward the Desert Southwest this weekend. This will bring a big warm-up to near-record and record temperatures. Heat Warnings will likely be issued for this time frame for Valley highs between 113 and 115.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.