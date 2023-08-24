Your Life
After GOP debate, political consultant explains why Arizona is crucial for candidates

State should see the largest campaign ad spending per capita
By David Caltabiano
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday night, GOP candidates faced off in the first 2024 debate without Former President Donald Trump who, despite facing several indictments, is leading his colleagues by more than 20 points in the polls.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake lost her Governor’s bid to Katie Hobbs and Trump himself lost Arizona, along with his re-election to President Joe Biden. Now, Valley voters will decide which GOP candidate they want to best represent the party.

Marcus Dell’Artino, a partner with FirstStrategic Communications and Public Affairs told Arizona’s Family why second place matters in the GOP primary. “All the national people are looking at the polls and saying Donald Trump is up by more than 20%, so lets say for argument sake he’s at 40% and the rest of the field-- it comes down from there but that leaves 60% that doesn’t feel he’s the candidate and when it comes down to a two-man race, that’ll make the difference,” said Dell’Artino.

Dell’Artino said all eyes will be on Arizona for the 2024 election, a now-purple state which should see the largest campaign ad spending per capita.

