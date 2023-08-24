9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says

Your Life
According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water before the child was bitten on the shoulder by either a baby or a small species of shark.(WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Warning: This story contains an image of the minor injuries the child received.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 9-year-old was bitten by a shark Wednesday afternoon while swimming with a family member in shallow waters while on vacation at a beach in North Carolina.

According to town officials in Oak Island, family members said they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water before the child was bitten on the shoulder by either a baby or a small species of shark.

The town said family members drove the child to the hospital themselves and didn’t call 911 for help.

The 9-year-old was treated and released the same day.

Town officials said photos from the incident show bite marks and a small wound.

“Although the reason for the bite is unclear, this appears to be an isolated incident,” Oak Island town officials said in a press release. “The Beach Services Unit is maintaining close observation of the surf area during their patrols throughout the remainder of the day.”

A bite received by a 9-year-old in Oak Island on Aug. 23, 2023
A bite received by a 9-year-old in Oak Island on Aug. 23, 2023(Provided by the Town of Oak Island)

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

