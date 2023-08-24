Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 Scottsdale police officers hospitalized after assault; man arrested

The officers and Garcia were taken to the hospital.
The officers and Garcia were taken to the hospital.(File image: Scottsdale Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of assaulting two Scottsdale police officers as they were responding to a call on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the two officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Shortly after they arrived, a fight broke out as police were trying to arrest 26-year-old Sevastian Garcia. During the fight, one officer injured his head and the other suffered a dislocated shoulder, investigators said. The officers and Garcia were taken to the hospital.

Garcia was later released and booked into jail. No other family members were injured. Garcia is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

File -- All “Order To Show Cause” hearings are open to the public and the media.
Ditching jury duty? You’ll soon be asked to report to a Maricopa County judge
He was later arrested and booked for manslaughter.
SUV crashes into south Phoenix home, killing man inside; driver arrested for manslaughter
Jacob Wilhoit, 41, is accused of kidnapping a woman from the Phoenix area while pretending to...
Note helps rescue woman allegedly kidnapped by fake Uber driver in Phoenix area
DPS says 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin died in the road rage shooting.
DPS seeks tips to find suspect in deadly West Valley road rage shooting