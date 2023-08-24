2 Scottsdale police officers hospitalized after assault; man arrested

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of assaulting two Scottsdale police officers as they were responding to a call on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the two officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Shortly after they arrived, a fight broke out as police were trying to arrest 26-year-old Sevastian Garcia. During the fight, one officer injured his head and the other suffered a dislocated shoulder, investigators said. The officers and Garcia were taken to the hospital.

Garcia was later released and booked into jail. No other family members were injured. Garcia is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

