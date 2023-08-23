Yuma sees influx of strays at shelters after Storm Hilary

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Humane Society of Yuma is dealing with an influx of stray pets following tropical storm Hilary. “We brought in over 58 animals, 36 of those were stray dogs,” said Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society of Yuma executive director.

Lagunas said they’re waiving all boarding and impounding fees to make it easier for pet owners. “We just need owners to come get their pets,” she said.

Only about six people have claimed their pets so far. Lagunas said pet owners need to be more prepared. “We need to make sure that our pets are always properly secured, properly identified, regardless of the weather, and regardless of the time of year,” she said.

The Humane Society has more than 1,000 pets in its care right now. Some are being fostered, but the rest are in their facility. “We are very tight. We have animals in offices as we speak. I just talked to my management staff and we have four open dog kennels. Last month we took over 400 dogs and over 300 cats. We have a lot of animals, way more than we should. We’re taking more in than the Tucson Humane Society,” she said.

The number of dogs they’re receiving is so high that they’re driving over to Phoenix each week to drop off dogs at dog rescue shelters. Lagunas says if pet owners don’t come for their pets soon, they’ll be put up for adoption.

