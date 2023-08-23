Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma sees influx of strays at shelters after Storm Hilary

The humane society has more than 1,000 pets in its care right now. Some are being fostered, but the rest are in their facility.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Humane Society of Yuma is dealing with an influx of stray pets following tropical storm Hilary. “We brought in over 58 animals, 36 of those were stray dogs,” said Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society of Yuma executive director.

Lagunas said they’re waiving all boarding and impounding fees to make it easier for pet owners. “We just need owners to come get their pets,” she said.

Only about six people have claimed their pets so far. Lagunas said pet owners need to be more prepared. “We need to make sure that our pets are always properly secured, properly identified, regardless of the weather, and regardless of the time of year,” she said.

The Humane Society has more than 1,000 pets in its care right now. Some are being fostered, but the rest are in their facility. “We are very tight. We have animals in offices as we speak. I just talked to my management staff and we have four open dog kennels. Last month we took over 400 dogs and over 300 cats. We have a lot of animals, way more than we should. We’re taking more in than the Tucson Humane Society,” she said.

The number of dogs they’re receiving is so high that they’re driving over to Phoenix each week to drop off dogs at dog rescue shelters. Lagunas says if pet owners don’t come for their pets soon, they’ll be put up for adoption.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

Bryant’s loved ones have been torn apart by grief, and it’s led to hostility, tension, and...
Plea deal in murder of Phoenix mother leaves loved ones feeling it was “cheated justice”
The humane society has more than 1,000 pets in its care right now. Some are being fostered, but...
Reunitinig pets with their owners after Tropical Storm Hilary hits Yuma
At issue is a data system which prevented social workers from directly uploading vital records...
Phoenix-area courts reject request to pause all child welfare cases
Fortunately, no one was injured, but the shooting sparked outrage from neighbors.
Tempe suspends short term rental owner’s license after shooting