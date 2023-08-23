UPDATE: Mesa woman finally receives $830 refund from credit card company

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Janice Moyer says thanks to On Your Side, she finally has this check for more than $830.76. “I feel great! I appreciate everything you’ve done to help me,” she told On Your Side’s Gary Harper. “After I contacted you and you jumped in, it moved very fast.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Janice explained how she was recently paying her bills online, and something unexpected happened. A window popped up indicating she was paying her $830.76 balance too early and she should postpone the date a few days later. “The very first time I got a thing that said it was too soon and to make it a later date. And so I went in and made it a later date.”

But, Janice discovered not only did the first payment that was considered too soon go through, but her second payment for a later date went through as well. Janice says she tried getting her $830.76 overpayment returned but had problems. “I called them a couple of times, and each time, they gave me a different answer. So, I asked for a supervisor and he gave me a different answer,” Janice said. Harper said, “That doesn’t sound good.” And Janice replied, “No, it doesn’t.”

Janice paid $830.76 toward her Credit One Bank credit card balance and when she noticed, she asked for a refund but everyone she talked with gave a different an

On Your Side contacted Credit One Bank and told them that Janice is on a fixed budget and really needs that $830.76 returned as soon as possible. So, Credit One Bank reviewed Janice’s account, found the $830.76 overpayment and immediately overnighted her a check for the full amount.

Janice says she owes it all to On Your Side. “I think it still would have taken me a while because I wasn’t getting anywhere. I was just getting shuffled around from department to department and one person to another.

On Your Side appreciates Credit One Bank’s quick involvement and speedy response in getting this senior citizen her money back.

