Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Unexpected visitor: Anglers say something is taking large chomps out of striped bass

Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound. Officials say it's likely a shark. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Matt McFarland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Anglers in Connecticut say something has been beating them to their catches lately while out in the Long Island Sound.

According to the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Division, multiple striped bass have been seen in the area with what looks like shark bites.

Officials said anglers have been dealing with an “unexpected visitor,” likely a sand tiger shark or sand bar shark.

“I’ve seen several sharks, even saw one circling,” said angler Elliot Thomas.

For Thomas, fishing is in his blood.

“We will fish anywhere along the Connecticut shoreline that we can,” he said.

It’s his business as the owner of 24/7 Lures.

But a night in his kayak fishing for striped bass didn’t end up with the story of the one that got away, but rather who got it instead.

“I had a striped bass eaten quickly and then a shark started pulling me and my kayak,” Thomas said. “About 20 minutes later another bass was also eaten.”

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife officials said this is happening more often and are asking others to send in photos if it’s happened to them.

And plenty did.

“There was a shark hanging around,” said Zack Hintz, owner of a bait and tackle store. “We would have a fish until all of a sudden something much larger would grab it.”

According to officials, sand tiger sharks and sand bar sharks can be found in the area and are the likely culprits.

Fishing in their kayaks, both Thomas and Hintz said they don’t get too worried about themselves. They fish with friends, so there’s another set of eyes, but they’ll remain vigilant knowing what’s out there.

“It’s being aware of your surroundings. I’ve been bouncing around trying to avoid sharks,” Thomas said.

Sand tiger sharks can reach a length of 10.5 feet, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Sand bar sharks can measure out to more than 8 feet long, Marine and Coastal Fisheries stated.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold are bringing rain to Arizona.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

The floodwaters have receded at Tusayan and now people are cleaning out their flooded homes and...
People clean out homes after flooding near Grand Canyon
Quinn says she was told the failed septic line wasn’t covered because it was considered inside...
Mesa homeowner battles warranty company to replace her $8,000 failed septic line
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups
A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in a backyard pool at a Goodyear...
5-year-old boy found in backyard pool in Goodyear
They sent boxes of new clothes, shoes, toiletries, and even gift cards.
Yuma sends donations to Maui for those in need after deadly wildfires