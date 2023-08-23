Thompson 105 is your north Scottsdale destination for mountain views at happy hour

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are in north Scottsdale, we got a great happy hour for you at Thompson 105!

They are located on McDowell Ranch Road and Thompson Peak Parkway, not too far off the Frank Lloyd Wright exit off the Loop 101.

Thompson 105′s happy hour that runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. One thing that stood out to me was their variety of sliders! They have a meatball slider with fresh mozzarella and pesto for $11, you get three per order. They also have a prime rib dip and classic burger slider, too. Be sure to try their Sonoran Chicken Lettuce Wrap for $8 or their Rotisserie chicken with roaster corn for the same price.

Other options available are the hummus plate which comes in at $10, with fresh veggies and a house-made flat bread. Chicken tenders run $9 on happy hour. Well drinks are $7 during happy hour and craft drafts are $6. The ambience is great at Thompson 105, with amazing views of the McDowell mountains and Sonoran Desert! Can’t wait to relax on the patio here during a cool fall evening. To learn more, click/tap here.

