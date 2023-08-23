Tempe suspends short term rental owner’s license after shooting

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is cracking down on short-term rentals turned into nuisance party houses. It has now revoked one homeowner’s license for a full year after a shooting broke out at the rental home near McClintock Drive and Warner Road in May.

“We were in our downstairs, we saw massive exit of kids coming out. Two gentleman come out of a car under the street lap, pulled out two revolvers. It was loud, you could see the muzzle fire,” said Robert Keithley.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the shooting sparked outrage from neighbors. Tempe City Manager Tom Duensing said in extreme cases, the city can ask the court to suspend a short-term rental license for a year after just one violation. “One of the things that state law allows us to do, the ordinance allows us to do, is suspend a license if a felony is committed or attempted felony,” said Duensing.

Tempe leaders say they hope it sends a clear message to other rental property owners and the community that there are consequences.

Meanwhile, real estate attorney Benjamin Gottlieb said short-term rental owners should take this seriously and vet renters in order to protect themselves. “You want to be mindful of who you are renting the property to, want to make sure you have rules and regulations in place, adequate background checks in place. Following those precautionary protocols to ensure you don’t have an incident,” said Gottlieb.

Duensing said the homeowner in this case cooperated and accepted responsibility for the conduct of the renters at his property. The homeowner can’t get a short-term rental license for the property until May 2024.

