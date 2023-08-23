Suspect shot, killed man who was dating ex-girlfriend, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in custody after Phoenix police say he brutally killed a man who was seeing his ex-girlfriend. Rene Penaloza, 26, is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the death of 25-year-old Harry Nguyenhuy Doan.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, police responded to an apartment complex near 7th Street and Thomas Road for a missing persons report. The caller told officers that they had not recently seen or spoken with their friend, Doan, who was staying at a nearby home.

Officers went to the home and inside, they found Doan dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives soon learned that Doan was in a relationship with a woman and had recently been threatened by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Penaloza. Investigators were able to track Penaloza to the Tucson area where he was pulled over by DPS troopers and arrested.

Phoenix police say Penaloza admitted to killing Doan during questioning by detectives. He has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

