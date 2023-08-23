Your Life
Surprise Squad helps out Glendale residents; gives away gift cards at grocery store

Sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers
The Arizona's Family Surprise Squad went out with Gibby Parra to hand out $200 gift cards. (Sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in U.S. history, credit card debt has surpassed more than $1 trillion. There’s evidence that more and more Americans are having to use their credit cards to pay their bills. The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to help people out in some way, so Gibby Parra and the crew went to a Fry’s Food Store in Glendale to help pay for groceries.

He approached a couple that had just entered the checkout line. When he told the woman he was giving them a $200 gift card to help pay she didn’t believe him at first. But once Gibby convinced here he was serious and there were no strings attached, she gave him a big smile a hug.

Next, Gibby stopped a man pushing a shopping cart. When the man found out he was getting a gift card, he also smiled. He said that he was retired and living on a fixed income so the extra money would really help him out. “Thank you, I really appreciate it. It comes in handy” he said.

The next person the crew stopped was a woman named Barbara who was shopping for dog food. “What would $200 do for you right now?” Gibby asked. She said she was going to share it with some friends who could use a little help.

The fun wasn’t over. Gibby went on to hand a mother with a young child in her cart a gift card as she checked out. Then Gibby found a woman trying to lift a carton of water into her cart. He gave her a helping hand, the gave her a gift card much to her delight.

