Surprise family ‘can’t even express enough gratitude’ for new AC unit

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — This summer has been brutal, and unfortunately, many Arizonans don’t have a working AC unit to keep them cool. But one Valley company is doing Something Good to change that with its annual AC giveaway.

Ian Schwartz was in a Surprise neighborhood Wednesday morning with one of those families who is getting some much-needed comfort this morning. Chas Roberts Air Conditioning and Plumbing has been in the Valley for years, and a spokeswoman said on the show, “We’re so honored to give back to the community.”

Homeowners James and Lacey Falkenburg were excited and almost speechless during the moment. Lacey said the money spent on a new AC unit, including the installation, would have made her family’s life much harder. “That’s money that we could use for medical bills,” she said. “For our children and my spouse. I don’t even know where we would have come up with it, honestly. It’s just very hard sometimes.”

“As the heat wave continued,” James said. “We literally saw every single house that hadn’t had one replaced, replace one after another.”

“We have one child on a ventilator, and it would be an emergency,” Lacey said. “We would’ve had to evacuate.”

Lacey said she cried when she learned she was getting a brand-new AC unit. “I can’t even express enough gratitude for this,” she said while fighting back tears. “It’s something we can take off our plate now. We don’t have to worry for, you know, maybe another 10 or 15 years from now.”

