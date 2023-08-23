Your Life
Scottsdale homeowner struggles to remove Airbnb listing posted by evicted renter

The real owner couldn’t get it removed from the site, until On Your Side stepped in.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Before they were evicted, the tenants at a three-bedroom home in Scottsdale trashed the place. “They damaged the carpet. They broke the sink. They damaged the oven,” said property manager Tom Rizen. But that’s not the worst part. The former tenants also listed one of the rooms on Airbnb without permission.

The Airbnb listing promises a guest suite with access to a pool and spa and a private patio to grill and ‘dine under the stars.’ “In Scottsdale, Arizona, what more could you ask for?” Rizen said.

Here’s the problem: the tenant didn’t have permission to sublease or rent out any part of the home. “The city of Scottsdale informed us that this posting on Airbnb was up and that it was a violation of the ordinances with the city of Scottsdale, and if not removed, they were going to start fining the owner for it,” Rizen said.

Rizen reached out to the former tenant, who never responded to requests to remove this listing, and he says Airbnb refused to help, too. In an email from Airbnb to the property management company, Airbnb wrote, “Unfortunately, as an online platform, we are not privy to the offline agreements you may have made, so we are unable to mediate or assist. We recommend reach out to your tenant to discuss and resolve this matter directly.”

“The only comment we’ve gotten back from them is there’s nothing they can do. They are a platform, and the only one that can remove it is the host,” Rizen said. “I mean, if I was upset with you and I go post your house on Airbnb, they’re telling me there’s nothing you can do, and it’s stuck on Airbnb.”

On Your Side took the case right to Airbnb. A company spokesperson sent a brief statement saying, “All hosts on Airbnb must certify that they have permission to list their space. Following an investigation, we have removed this host and listing from the platform.” It’s a relief for the actual property owner and Rizen, who couldn’t help but wonder what would have happened if someone had tried to book the place.

In similar cases where there are questions about whether a listing is allowed, Airbnb encourages parties to resolve disputes directly with each other. If that’s not possible, the company said it will pass communications back and forth between the people having the dispute. The company did not answer On Your Side’s question about what happens if a host who doesn’t have permission to list a property refuses to communicate with the company or the owner.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

