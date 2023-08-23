Plea deal in murder of Phoenix mother leaves loved ones feeling it was “cheated justice”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cheated justice. That’s what those closest to Jaime Bryant said just happened after her boyfriend took a plea deal in her 2022 murder.

It was a heinous killing- her own young son found her bloody and dead on the ground, and now for the first time, we’re learning the fallout her death and this new plea deal has caused with her family and friends.

Jesse Moreno pleaded no contest, which means he’s accepting the conviction but not admitting guilt, which those closest to Jaime Bryant said is a slap in the face to everyone who loved her, and knew he killed her.

Just days after Thanksgiving in 2022, Bryant’s family and friends were met with the unimaginable. A family that had just celebrated together was now irrevocably broken. “The first words that came out of everybody’s mouth was, ‘Jesse did it,’” said somebody close to Bryant, who asked we keep them anonymous for safety reasons. “We’ll never know what really happened that day or why he did it.” This person said immediately suspicion was cast on her longtime boyfriend Jesse Moreno, who had a long criminal history.

Bryant was a mom to three young kids. One of her sons, no older than ten, had just gotten home from school that day. “Her youngest son went in to let mom know that he was home and found her,” they said. “Went to his grandpa and told him his mom, that she was bleeding and had blood all over her face.”

Bryant was shot in the forehead and died before paramedics could even get there. Police eventually tracked down Moreno and arrested him for 2nd-degree murder.

Bryant’s loved ones wanted a trial, but the case had a recent unexpected twist. Moreno took a plea deal but pleaded no contest and will get 16 years in prison rather than going to trial and possibly getting much more.

“Sixteen years for taking somebody’s life in a horrific, senseless murder? I mean, who wouldn’t be upset that he’s only getting 16 years?” said Jaime’s loved one. “He has no remorse for what he did to her and what he took away from her family.”

The hardest part: Bryant’s kids are trying to navigate growing up without their mom. “Jaime’s never coming back. Her family will never have her in their life again. Her kids have to grow up without their mom with the milestones in life. She won’t be there for weddings, graduations, grandbabies, nothing,” they said.

This person said Bryant’s loved ones have been torn apart by grief, and it’s led to hostility, tension, and broken relationships in the family. And while an ending to this nightmare brings some closure, it’s closure that’s hard for any of them to truly accept. “He took the cowardly way out by pleading no contest. That’s my honest opinion,” they said. “I feel that her justice was cheated.”

Even though we already know Jesse Moreno will get 16 years behind bars for the murder, he will be formally sentenced in a hearing on Sept. 1.

