Phoenix man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Georgia teen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing numerous charges after allegedly picking up a teen girl in Georgia, bringing her to Arizona and sexually assaulting her. Blane Patterson, 27, was arrested at his Phoenix home near Seventh Street and McDowell Road on Saturday, where a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last month was also found safe.

According to court paperwork, Patterson met the girl online about a year ago and maintained a relationship through social media. Last month, he reportedly arranged to drive to Georgia and pick her up. Court records say the girl left behind a note that suggested she “may be suicidal” and referenced going with a loved one who was already dead. She left it at her friend’s house, where she was last seen.

After her disappearance, officers say they learned that the girl had been speaking to him online and recovered text messages discussing the arranged meet-up. Police then requested FBI assistance.

Investigators say they found a social media account belonging to Patterson that he recently deleted, but service provider records still contained basic subscriber details and IP addresses. Officers also identified a silver Nissan Versa with an Arizona license plate arriving in a park near the girl’s last known location and traced the registration back to Phoenix.

Court documents say Phoenix police and FBI agents were notified and began surveillance on a home where Patterson was renting a converted garage. Law enforcement later searched the place and Patterson was arrested. The teen was taken to the Family Advocacy Center in Phoenix to be interviewed. During an interview with investigators, Patterson reportedly claimed he picked the girl up to “rescue her” from being sexually abused by several men in her hometown. He also allegedly admitted to multiple instances of sexual assault. Court documents say the girl told investigators she knew Patterson for about a year and said she didn’t fear being abused in Georgia as Patterson claimed.

According to Maricopa County Superior Court records, Patterson is facing multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and other charges including kidnapping, custodial interference and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Note: Arizona’s Family is not identifying the teen, as she is a suspected victim of sexual assault.

