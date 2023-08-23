Your Life
Phoenix Fire reveals cause for 2022 home explosion near Piestewa Peak

The house burned to the ground.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After more than a year and a half of investigation, the Phoenix Fire Department said it knows what caused a Paradise Valley home to explode. Investigators said the home, near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive, had a 500-gallon propane tank and the line had slowly degraded from oxidation. That caused the line to leak propane gas into the home. Something caused a spark and the house exploded on Feb. 6, 2022. Investigators haven’t said what ignited the propane, though. No one was home at the time and no foul play is suspected. An arson dog was brought in last year but nothing was found. The house also didn’t have a Southwest Gas hookup.

A Ring camera caught the exact moment of the explosion. Flames erupted and pieces of the home flew into the sky. The multi-million dollar house burned to the ground. Six others were damaged but no one was hurt.

