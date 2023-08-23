Phoenix Fire reveals cause for 2022 home explosion near Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After more than a year and a half of investigation, the Phoenix Fire Department said it knows what caused a Paradise Valley home to explode. Investigators said the home, near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive, had a 500-gallon propane tank and the line had slowly degraded from oxidation. That caused the line to leak propane gas into the home. Something caused a spark and the house exploded on Feb. 6, 2022. Investigators haven’t said what ignited the propane, though. No one was home at the time and no foul play is suspected. An arson dog was brought in last year but nothing was found. The house also didn’t have a Southwest Gas hookup.

A Ring camera caught the exact moment of the explosion. Flames erupted and pieces of the home flew into the sky. The multi-million dollar house burned to the ground. Six others were damaged but no one was hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.