Phoenix-area courts reject request to pause all child welfare cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The courts in Maricopa County declined a request on Tuesday from Gov. Katie Hobbs to pause all child welfare cases while the state fixes flaws with the Department of Child Safety’s filing system. “All dependency matters before the Court are treated as individual cases handled by our judicial officers on an individual basis,” said a spokesman for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.

Arizona’s most populous county said any problems involving adoptions and other sensitive legal matters with children will be handled by the judges on a case-by-case basis. The statement comes a day after Hobbs and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes asked the state’s 15 counties to halt hearings and trials involving kids for two weeks.

At issue is a data system installed in 2021 called “Guardian,” which prevented social workers from directly uploading vital records into a child’s case profile, which could have changed the legal outcomes.

The Attorney General’s Office estimates that at least 3,800 cases may have been impacted since Guardian was installed two years ago.

In July, the Arizona Auditor General published a report raising similar questions about the data system. At a news conference Tuesday morning, the governor said they only learned about the latest problem with Guardian sometime last week. And a spokesman for the Governor’s Office also said they are two different issues and that both of the problems are being addressed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.