Phoenix to accept preapplications for housing vouchers waitlist after 7-year pause

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Finding a good place to live in the Valley has become more of a challenge for a lot of people. Right now, evictions are at their highest levels since 2008 in Maricopa County. For the first time in seven years, the city of Phoenix is opening the preapplication for its Housing Choice Voucher waitlist. “It’s been a very tight rental market,” said Elenia Sotelo, the housing manager for the Phoenix Housing Department.

Preapplications for the waitlist will be accepted from Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. through Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The last time submissions were being accepted was in 2016. “In 2016, when the waitlist last opened for preapplication, over 27,000 applications were received at that time,” said Sotelo.

She explained that about 2,300 people on the 2016 waitlist will be moved to the eligibility process. Sotelo added that the city has 7,390 vouchers allocated for this year. Due to that number and a 30% increase in federal money funneling about $100 million into the program for this year, a new waitlist will be started.

For anyone interested in applying, it is important to know that it does not matter when you make your submission. We’re told placement on the list will be selected at random by a computer. “We anticipate follow up and selection of individuals from the waitlist to occur fall of 2023,” said Sotelo.

After that selection, applicants still need to go through the eligibility process. Sotelo said there is no limit on how many people can preapply. They can make their submissions in person at the Housing Department, via email, mail or fax. The applications are in multiple languages. To learn more, click here.

Phoenix also offers a $2,000 landlord incentive. To learn about the sign-on bonus, click here.

