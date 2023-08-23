North Phoenix area being evacuated after possible bomb found

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are telling people to avoid a north Phoenix area because what they found may be dangerous. Officers are evacuating the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road after a possible bomb was found on Tuesday evening. Investigators say the bomb squad is on the scene to make sure the area is safe. Police are also asking people to stay out of the area. Police haven’t said what the device is or how long it was there.

Phoenix Police are in the area of 39th Av and Cactus Rd regarding a possible explosive found. The area has been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is on scene to make the area safe. Please stay out of the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/spHWLOkt3C — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 23, 2023

