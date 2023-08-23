Your Life
North Phoenix area being evacuated after possible bomb found

It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are telling people to avoid a north Phoenix area because what they found may be dangerous. Officers are evacuating the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road after a possible bomb was found on Tuesday evening. Investigators say the bomb squad is on the scene to make sure the area is safe. Police are also asking people to stay out of the area. Police haven’t said what the device is or how long it was there.

