Man dead after SUV driver crashes into south Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another is in police custody after a crash into a south Phoenix home early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in a neighborhood located near 35th and Southern avenues. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that a 62-year-old man was sleeping in the downstairs of his home when an SUV slammed into the home. Police say the driver stayed on scene and was detained, but it’s not clear what specific charges he could face. At this time, detectives haven’t said if speed or impairment were factors in the wreck. Video from the scene showed a silver Kia had slammed into a front wall, right into home’s living space.

Earlier that night, a bus had crashed into a home near 63rd and Peoria avenues in the northwest part of the Valley. No injuries were reported in that crash.

