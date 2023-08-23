Your Life
At least 1 dead after 8-vehicle crash in Mesa

The crash happened near Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy East Valley intersection on Wednesday afternoon. Mesa police say eight vehicles are involved in the crash near Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, including a school bus. Investigators confirm on the scene that at least one person has died. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Police say there was one student on the school bus when the crash happened, but the student wasn’t hurt. Investigators didn’t say if any other injuries were reported. Officers are still working to find out what led up to the crash.

The intersection is shut down and there’s no estimated time for reopening. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map. The investigation is ongoing.

