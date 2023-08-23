At least 1 dead after 8-vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy East Valley intersection on Wednesday afternoon. Mesa police say eight vehicles are involved in the crash near Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, including a school bus. Investigators confirm on the scene that at least one person has died. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Police say there was one student on the school bus when the crash happened, but the student wasn’t hurt. Investigators didn’t say if any other injuries were reported. Officers are still working to find out what led up to the crash.

The crash happened near Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive. (Arizona's Family)

The intersection is shut down and there’s no estimated time for reopening. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map. The investigation is ongoing.

