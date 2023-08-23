Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Lunch Money - The Quirkiest Shop in Town

Let’s get quirky!
Erin Dragoo of Lunch Money
Erin Dragoo of Lunch Money(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Erin Dragoo says she bounced from job to job until she went back to the way she spent her lunch money as a child. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Erin’s childhood fascination with colorful trinkets, tongue in cheek sayings, and happy vibes led her to her passion—helping people find the perfect gift to give! Her Chandler, Arizona store is filled with key chains, water bottles, stickers and more-- all designed to make you smile.

