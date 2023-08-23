Jaime’s Local Love: Course Restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale restaurant Course says it takes you on a food journey through an explosion of both your taste and visual senses, using seasonality of products and a progression of flavor. The focus on “multi-course” is to curate an EXPERIENCE for you and not just a meal.

A 10-course tasting menu ($190 per person) is offered Thursday to Saturday, and a 5-course tasting menu ($135 per person) is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Each plate is masterfully created — from a Caviar Cone, Steak Diane and Peach Wellington — the dishes are as beautiful as they are delicious.

Executive Chef Cory Oppold describes himself as a farm boy from rural Illinois who found his passion for culinary arts in Phoenix. He says he wanted to create a unique restaurant where the meal was served in courses, and the restaurant would serve two separate concepts. Course Restuarant focuses on dinner.

On Sundays, Course plays host to what it calls its “immature sibling,” Morning Would, which has its own identity as Course’s Sunday brunch ($75 per person). With nostalgia as the focus, the multi-course brunch’s atmosphere is festive and nostalgic. The menu consists of classic brunch items prepared in a sophisticated, fun and artful way. From unique interpretations of mimosas and classic cocktails to jams from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Course Restaurant | 7366 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 687-0491

Website: www.courserestaurantaz.com

Instagram accounts: @courserestaurantaz

Facebook: @chefcoryoppold

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.