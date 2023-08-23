Families express outrage over handling of officer-involved shooting cases in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Denice Garcia says the pain of losing her son James never goes away, especially how it happened. Three years ago, the 28-year-old was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers while sitting in a car parked in the driveway of a home off 56th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police had asked Garcia to get out of the car several times, but he refused. He also reportedly refused to drop his gun. That’s when officers started shooting.

His mother claims she’s spent years trying to get answers about the case from the Maricopa County attorney’s office. “We shouldn’t have to fight for answers,” said Garcia. “Shouldn’t have to fight for justice; that should be something we are all entitled to.”

The county attorney’s office eventually decided no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved. It was a decision the Garcia family did not agree with, and they’re not alone.

On Tuesday, several other grieving families gathered in downtown Phoenix. All of them have had loved ones killed in police confrontations. They all have complaints about how the county attorney’s office has handled their cases.

Rebecca Denis works with the nonprofit group Poder in Action. “We are here today because our loved ones continue to be killed by police, and families are left behind and forced to fight for basic transparency as they manage their trauma and grief,” said Denis.

The biggest complaint the families have is that the county attorney’s office is not being transparent with their case and not holding officers accountable.

Fifteen-year-old Juan Carlos was shot by Glendale police last year at a West Valley apartment complex after reportedly reaching for a gun. His aunt, Maria Martinez, claims the county attorney’s office has not helped provide information to the family. “How is 11 bullets justified?” asked Martinez. “Especially when there are so many other options to de-escalate.” Charges were not filled against officers in the Juan Carlos case either.

A spokesperson for MCAO provided this information to Arizona’s Family to try and address some of the families’ concerns.

As these cases are presented to our office, they are carefully reviewed and decisions made according to the law. The review is detailed. Each officer involved shooting case is presented to a committee consisting of the County Attorney, senior Deputy County Attorneys from across the office, and civilian members of the community. The committee makes its recommendations to the County Attorney. MCAO receives thousands of public records requests annually; they are handled as quickly as possible and usually in the order in which they are received. Many requests require legal review and redaction before they can be produced. The Garcia case was reviewed in 2021 was under a previous administration. When Rachel Mitchell took office, she recognized the need to communicate better with families of those involved in these types of cases. She created a policy in October 2022 to ensure this new standard is met. MCAO carefully follows the law and makes the best decisions it can based on the applicable law.

Not everyone is convinced MCAO is doing enough. “What sense does it make for an agency that is supposed to promote ethics and transparency and justice, to do the opposite?” said Garcia.

