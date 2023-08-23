Ex-Phoenix police officer files lawsuit following acquittal of sexual assault

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Phoenix police officer is suing the department, his accusers and prosecutors, claiming he was “wrongfully terminated and maliciously prosecuted” following allegations of sexual assault. The lawsuit states Sean Pena was falsely accused of three sexual assaults while on duty between August 2018 and August 2019. He was fired from the Phoenix Police Department in 2020.

The lawsuit calls the three women “malicious liars” and alleges a lack of credibility or evidence with their claims. Lawyers for Pena also say the Phoenix Police Department recklessly terminated Pena’s employment. In addition, his lawyers say Pena passed a polygraph test where he denied the accusations.

“Defendants, and each of them, knowingly participated in a conspiracy to have Sean falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted, defamed, wrongfully fired from the job he loved, and left with his career in law enforcement ruined. Defendants conspired to, and did, inflict severe emotional distress on Sean and violated his constitutional rights,” a portion of the lawsuit states. While trying to get fentanyl off the streets, Pena made enemies among drug dealers and users who “were anxious to get him out of the way,” the lawsuit also alleges.

Pena's attorney says the jury came back with a 'not guilty' verdict.

Pena and lawyers are seeking compensatory, general and special damages against all defendants, although the exact amount is unclear. Mills and Woods Law, the firm representing Pena, is holding a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide details about the lawsuit. Pena is expected to speak at the event.

The ex-officer was previously acquitted of all charges in August 2022. He was facing decades behind bars, but was forced to stand trial a second time after a a jury couldn’t decide on five of seven felony counts in early 2022. They found him not guilty on two. Months later, the second jury returned with a not guilty verdict on the remaining charges. The city then settled lawsuits with two of the three women.

The first incident reportedly happened in August 2018, where a woman claimed Pena forced her to have sex in the back of his patrol car following an arrest. The lawsuit states the woman told corrections officers and staff at the jail Pena assaulted her on the way to the jail. A medical staff member then reported the accusation to the department. The second alleged incident happened in June 2019, when the victim said Pena inappropriately touched her, investigators said. Two months later, another woman also claimed that Pena sexually assaulted her.

Pena started a furniture business after being fired from the department. However, Arizona’s Family spoke with one customer, who claimed Pena was ripping her off. The woman said Pena came to her home for a consultation and she paid him, but then communication stopped. The lawsuit states the delay for the customers furniture was because “Sean was busy defending himself from the wrongful and malicious prosecution.” Pena’s business was then closed, authorities say.

Former Phoenix police officer, Sean Pena, had been fired from the Phoenix police department and acquitted on sexual assault charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.