Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police released from hospital, booked into jail

Thompson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was released on Tuesday.
Thompson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was released on Tuesday.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect has been released from the hospital roughly three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood. On Tuesday, police announced 21-year-old Devin Thompson was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and weapons violations.

On Aug. 1, a witness reported a man, later identified as Thompson, was waving a gun and intimidating neighbors near 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found Thompson and another man sitting on a landscape wall. As officers pulled over, Thompson began to run toward one officer holding a gun, investigators said. The officer then shot him. Body-cam video shows Thompson attempting to run away while holding the gun.

The shooting happened on Aug. 1 in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.

Thompson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and released on Tuesday. The second suspect was also armed and detained by police. Phoenix police say the officer involved in the shooting is assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct and has about four years of service.

