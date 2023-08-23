Your Life
Arizona Supreme Court to review ruling regarding charging abortion doctors

Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.
Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.(KFVS)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will reassess a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. The high court decided on Tuesday that it would review the Arizona Court of Appeals ruling that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.

Dr. Eric Hazelrigg, the medical director of anti-abortion counseling centers in metro Phoenix, had asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review the decision. Anti-abortion centers, often known as crisis pregnancy centers, aim to dissuade people from getting an abortion. The 1864 law Hazelrigg wants the court to uphold imposes a near-total ban on abortions, providing no exceptions for rape or incest and allowing abortions only if a mother’s life is in danger.

Planned Parenthood Arizona isn’t happy with the revival of the ruling but says it’s confident the high court will agree with the court of appeals’ “well-reasoned” decision. “This archaic abortion ban the intervenors are trying to revive is cruel, harmful, and unpopular with the majority of Arizonans. It has no place dictating our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today,” Kelley Dupps said in a written statement. “We will not stop fighting for our patients at the courthouse and beyond.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes agrees. “The Arizona Court of Appeals made the right decision by ensuring that the territorial-era ban is harmonized with more recent laws regulating abortion,” she said in an emailed statement. “While the 15-week ban is far from an ideal status quo, lacking crucial exceptions for rape or incest, it is much preferable to a law passed during the Civil War, before Arizona was a state, and decades before women gained the right to vote.”

In late December, the state Court of Appeals said it wasn’t viewing the pre-statehood law in isolation of other statutes and concluded the state’s laws make it clear only doctors are permitted to perform abortions. Non-doctors would still be subject to prosecution under the old law, the appeals court said.

