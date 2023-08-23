Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona rancher switches to solar energy thanks to federal funding

Date Creek rancher Savannah Figueroa installed solar panels used to power refrigerators, barns and other farming equipment.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Agriculture brings in billions of dollars for our state each year. It also emits a lot of gasses that contribute to climate change. Date Creek rancher Savannah Figueroa is using federal dollars to reduce her carbon footprint while growing her business.

She provides meat to communities across the High Country. She and her husband take part in every step of the process, from raising the cattle to storing and selling the meat. It’s not an easy job for her or the environment, but their ranch is flipping the switch. “Our ranch is carbon positive. Meaning we store more carbon in our soil than we emit. Quite the feat for a cattle business,” said Figueroa.

Figueroa is one of the many agricultural workers finding ways to reduce their carbon footprint. She used the Rural Energy for Americans Program to install solar panels on their ranch. They are used to power refrigerators, barns and other equipment.

Arizona’s agricultural sector contributes more than $23 billion to the state economy, which is why Figueroa says it’s important to think about climate-smart choices at the local and federal levels. Agricultural conservation programs will get almost $20 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, and another $14 billion will go toward renewable energy.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Phoenix will see a better chance of rain on Wednesday with temperatures climbing back near 110...
Another tropical system to give Arizona a monsoon boost

Latest News

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flood advisory for the area that includes...
More than 100 people evacuated after flooding in northern Arizona
About 2,300 people on the 2016 waitlist will be eligible for this year's waitlist.
Phoenix to accept preapplications for housing vouchers waitlist after 7-year pause
A Phoenix family is suing a Las Vegas hotel after they say they found a live bat in their room...
Phoenix family sues after reportedly finding a live bat in Vegas room
The city distributed around 1,600 kits last week.
Phoenix sees success in having free naloxone kits at libraries