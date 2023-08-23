Arizona law enforcement to crack down on street racing in light of deadly crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is providing grant money to Valley police agencies to crack down on street racing. The director, Jesse Torrez, is urging drivers not to partake in dangerous street racing. Over the weekend, a teenage girl was killed and four others were sent to the hospital in a suspected street racing crash in Laveen.

GOHS provided the latest data from Phoenix Police which says, since January 1st, 2023 to late March, Phoenix officers made more than 700 contacts with suspected street racers. They cited more than 130 drivers, impounded nearly 60 cars and arrested 7 people. “Not only the individual family suffer but the driver, lets just say he’s the surviving driver, he’s going to spend a significant amount of time in prison and I don’t think at 20-30 years old, 19 years old you are thinking about that, but you are gambling the rest of your life,” said Torrez.

Police say 19-year-old Lesli Vega Bolanos, who was inside the rollover vehicle, died from her injuries at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been started to help this weekends’ victim’s family during this time. They say they’ve lost many loved ones in the past two years and need help covering costs to have Bolanos’ body transported to Mexico. There will be a candlelight vigil on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Southern Avenue. The public is invited but asked to be respectful.

