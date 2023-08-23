Alleged street racers arrested after pedestrian hit, killed in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a car in early August in Phoenix. Police believe the suspects were street racing before the deadly collision.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, police were dispatched to a collision near 35th Avenue and Washington Street, where officers found Pedro Rodriguez on the road with multiple injuries. He died on the scene, and the driver of the car involved stayed.

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family say that two vehicles were street racing when Rodriguez was struck and died. A black Chrysler 300 driven by 22-year-old Deandre Shakur Henry was racing a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel James Meeks, documents say. According to police, the two were reportedly speeding north on 35th Avenue from Lincoln Street when Henry, estimated to be going over 80 miles per hour, hit railroad tracks and went airborne.

This caused Henry to lose control and enter the sidewalk, where the pedestrian was hit and killed, documents say. The Chrysler then swerved back onto the road, where it hit the Chevrolet. Henry then reportedly parked his car at a nearby business and walked back to the scene, but the pickup truck drove away.

Meeks was booked into jail on Aug. 11, while Henry was arrested on Aug. 22. Both face second-degree murder charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.