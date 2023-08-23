Your Life
5-year-old boy hospitalized after found in Goodyear pool

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being found in a backyard pool in Goodyear on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at a house near Surival Avenue and Yuma Road. The Goodyear Fire Department said the victim was in the water for an unknown amount of time. He was taken to a nearby trauma center for further evaluation and more treatment, firefighters said. They didn’t say what condition he was in. It’s also unclear who found the boy. An investigation is underway.

