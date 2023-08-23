2 hospitalized after city bus crashes into Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are hospitalized after a bus crashed into a Glendale home on Tuesday night. The collision happened around 11 p.m. near 63rd and Peoria avenues.

Investigators say a sedan driver ran a red light and crashed into the city bus in the intersection. The bus driver then lost control, crashing into a home on the side of the road, police said. There was extensive damage to the house, but no one inside was injured.

The sedan and bus driver were both taken to the hospital. Police are still working to find out if impairment played a role.

