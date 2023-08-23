100+ people evacuated due to flash flooding at Grand Canyon’s South Rim

TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A major highway is closed, and dozens are evacuated at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim because of serious flooding on Tuesday. Grand Canyon National Park officials posted on social media, saying Highway 64 is closed at South Entrance and Center Road. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 people were evacuated from hotels and employee housing. First responders are asking everyone looking to drive to Tusayan to hold off until further notice. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it is monitoring flooding in Tusayan, and resources are on the way. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issues a flood advisory for the area that includes the Grand Canyon Airport and South Rim until 8:45 p.m.

A video from Melissa Fast, an Arizona’s Family viewer, shows floodwater washing out the highway. They’re so powerful that they moved a large green garbage dumpster. Right now, no one is hurt, and no one has been evacuated.

