Yavapai County deputies investigate allegations against Mayer High School teacher

MAYER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teacher in northern Arizona is facing allegations of inappropriately touching students.

In a news release sent Tuesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they’re looking into a teacher at Mayer High School, located in Spring Valley. While specific details weren’t immediately released, deputies say they have finished the investigation and referred the case to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

It’s unclear if the teacher, whose name has not been released, is still teaching at the school.

