Woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix; suspect on the run

Police shut down the area as the investigation took place.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of 28th and Augusta avenues, just south of Northern Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman seriously hurt. She was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Investigators later learned that the woman was hit by a driver who took off from the scene. Officers have shut down the area as detectives piece together what led to the crash. No other information has been released.

Details on a suspect description or a description of the getaway vehicle have not been released.

