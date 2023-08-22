Woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix; suspect on the run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of 28th and Augusta avenues, just south of Northern Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman seriously hurt. She was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Investigators later learned that the woman was hit by a driver who took off from the scene. Officers have shut down the area as detectives piece together what led to the crash. No other information has been released.

Details on a suspect description or a description of the getaway vehicle have not been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.