Tempe Police adds two new horses to its mounted unit

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Police Department is adding to its force. Just this month, the department recruited two new horses to its mounting unit. “They go through quite a rigorous testing process before we agree to either purchase a horse or accept a horse as a donation, really just making sure the horse is sound and really has the right temperament and mindset to do this job,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Damon DeSpain.

The unit will now have seven horses, one sergeant, two full-time officers, 13 reserve officers, one part-time groom, and 18 teen volunteers. These two new horses will go through extensive training before heading out into the community. “Our officers work with those horses, train them, put them through different scenarios. Kind of similar to what a new police officer would go through before they go out and go on the road,” DeSpain said.

Tempe Police’s mounted unit was established in 1974, originally to patrol the 128-acre Kiwanis Park, which was then under development in south Tempe. Now, the horses help with patrolling Mill Avenue, special events and local parks. “Horses are great to work with crowds and crowd control, being up high and being able to see everybody and see the lay of the land and what’s going on,” DeSpain said.

Tempe Police said that later this month, an elementary school will help name one of the new horses.

