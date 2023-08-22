Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tempe Police adds two new horses to its mounted unit

The horses will help with patrolling Mill Avenue and big events.
The horses will help with patrolling Mill Avenue and big events.(Arizona's Family)
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Police Department is adding to its force. Just this month, the department recruited two new horses to its mounting unit. “They go through quite a rigorous testing process before we agree to either purchase a horse or accept a horse as a donation, really just making sure the horse is sound and really has the right temperament and mindset to do this job,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Damon DeSpain.

The unit will now have seven horses, one sergeant, two full-time officers, 13 reserve officers, one part-time groom, and 18 teen volunteers. These two new horses will go through extensive training before heading out into the community. “Our officers work with those horses, train them, put them through different scenarios. Kind of similar to what a new police officer would go through before they go out and go on the road,” DeSpain said.

Tempe Police’s mounted unit was established in 1974, originally to patrol the 128-acre Kiwanis Park, which was then under development in south Tempe. Now, the horses help with patrolling Mill Avenue, special events and local parks. “Horses are great to work with crowds and crowd control, being up high and being able to see everybody and see the lay of the land and what’s going on,” DeSpain said.

Tempe Police said that later this month, an elementary school will help name one of the new horses.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

Job seekers’ average reservation wage — the lowest pay they’d be willing to take for a new job...
Study: job seekers demand record-high wages
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil
A nonprofit is questioning whether the VAI Resort should be getting extensive tax breaks from...
Concerns raised over tax breaks for VAI Resort in Glendale
The resort will include a 1,100-room luxury hotel, a Mattel Theme park, a sand beach, a party...
Nonprofit group raises concerns about tax incentives for Glendale’s VAI Resort
The family saw the racial slur graffitied on their backyard wall on Sunday.
Mesa police investigate racial slur painted on family's backyard wall