Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Study: Phoenix Sky Harbor is one of the top airports with the shortest wait times

America’s Friendliest Airport also ranked high as one of the busiest airports with the most...
America’s Friendliest Airport also ranked high as one of the busiest airports with the most on-time flights.(Photographer: art holeman | City of Phoenix Aviation Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you headed to catch a flight at Sky Harbor? Well, you won’t have to stress about waiting in long lines, according to a new study from Planetware. The study looked at over 150 U.S. airports with the longest and shortest wait times and the most on-time flights.

Researchers gathered data daily for one week from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., the busiest time for airports. The average wait time is 10 minutes, and Phoenix Sky Harbor ranked third as the airport with a short wait time of 7-8 minutes. The top spot belongs to the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, with an average wait time of a quick five minutes.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii has the longest wait time. Therefore, anyone traveling after visiting the Island of Oahu should be prepared to wait in security for around 21 minutes.

America’s Friendliest Airport also ranked high as one of the busiest airports with the most on-time flights. Sky Harbor placed 9th, with 81% of on-time flights. The Oahu airport takes first place for the most on-time flights. According to the study, the Chicago Midway International Airport was the busiest airport with the most delayed and canceled flights.

Click here to read the full report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

A Flagstaff rancher is using federal funds to cut down on carbon emissions.
Flagstaff rancher using federal dollars to reduce carbon footprint
Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan received the Presidential Medal for Valor.
Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan awarded Presidential Award for Valor
Police shut down the area as the investigation took place.
Woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix; suspect on the run
A semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of diesel fuel rolled over following a crash on I-10...
I-10 closed in both directions near Tonopah after semi-trucks crash, causing fuel spill