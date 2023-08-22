Study: Phoenix Sky Harbor is one of the top airports with the shortest wait times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you headed to catch a flight at Sky Harbor? Well, you won’t have to stress about waiting in long lines, according to a new study from Planetware. The study looked at over 150 U.S. airports with the longest and shortest wait times and the most on-time flights.

Researchers gathered data daily for one week from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., the busiest time for airports. The average wait time is 10 minutes, and Phoenix Sky Harbor ranked third as the airport with a short wait time of 7-8 minutes. The top spot belongs to the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, with an average wait time of a quick five minutes.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii has the longest wait time. Therefore, anyone traveling after visiting the Island of Oahu should be prepared to wait in security for around 21 minutes.

America’s Friendliest Airport also ranked high as one of the busiest airports with the most on-time flights. Sky Harbor placed 9th, with 81% of on-time flights. The Oahu airport takes first place for the most on-time flights. According to the study, the Chicago Midway International Airport was the busiest airport with the most delayed and canceled flights.

