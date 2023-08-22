Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Study: job seekers demand record-high wages

The U.S. economy has repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession. (CNN, POOL, WCPO, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY, NYSE)
By Alicia Wallace
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minneapolis (CNN) — When employers deliver a job offer, it had better come with some teeth: Americans’ wage expectations have hit record highs, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday.

Job seekers’ average reservation wage — the lowest pay they’d be willing to take for a new job — climbed to $78,645 in July 2023, up nearly 8% from July of last year, according to the New York Fed’s latest survey on consumers’ labor market experiences and expectations.

The higher wage expectations are a reflection of this current moment in the economy and the labor market, said Julia Pollak, chief economist for online job marketplace ZipRecruiter.

“It largely explains what we’ve been seeing during this summer of strikes and unions pushing for higher wages; and, of course, wages follow inflation, and part of the reason that workers are expecting higher wages is because prices have risen 17.5% since the pandemic,” she said.

Were it not for the post-pandemic inflation surge, prices would have increased only 7% she said.

Wages have grown in that time, but not to pre-pandemic levels — and certainly not to counteract inflation. May was the first month in more than two years when US workers’ real hourly earnings (those adjusted for inflation) grew on an annual basis, and June marked the first month in 26 that real weekly earnings grew year over year.

“Many workers feel that even though they’ve received these big nominal wage increases since the pandemic, they’ve become no better off because their wages have just tracked inflation and not risen for productivity at all, and they’re expecting wages to catch up to inflation and productivity and to be made whole,” Pollak said.

Men and college grads demand more

While reservation wages rose for workers across the board, some groups’ demands are significantly higher than others: For college graduates and men, the wage floors were $98,644 and $91,048, respectively.

Women’s reservation wages set a record as well, but at $66,068 — $12,500 below the average and nearly $25,000 below men’s expectations.

“The fact that women are earning 84% of what men earn but expect only 73% suggests that perhaps the media narrative [of the gender pay gap] makes women expect even less and that perhaps we are not preparing young women for the workforce adequately,” Pollak said. “Perhaps we’re sort of worrying women into thinking they’ll automatically make less, when that’s just not true anymore.”

Pollak noted recent research on the role of the “ask gap” in gender pay inequality. Economist Nina Roussille, who’s an assistant professor in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, used data from Hired.com to determine that women on average, asked for 3.3% less than men for a full-time engineering job, with that gap growing to 6% for women with more experience. However, when salary transparency was employed on the site and a median wage was given, the gap closed.

“Especially in male-dominated industries, women may just not know what the going rate is and underestimate,” Pollak said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

Threats from the tropical storm are heightened because we are in monsoon season.
Multi-million dollar flood prevention project helping Coconino County
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil