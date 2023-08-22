Rain moves into Phoenix area from the southeast

Ahwatukee, left and Apache Junction, right, both got rain.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER RADAR

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may have taken later in the day than some would have liked, but parts of the Phoenix area got rain on Monday night. The storms came from the southeast and moved into the Valley. People in central Phoenix and Ahwatukee saw some rain.

Earlier in the day, it appeared a string of storms was going to hit Mesa and Apache Junction. While some areas got rain, the storms fizzled and went north, given Fountain Hills a little bit of wet weather.

Looking ahead, we are watching Tropical Depression Nine in the Gulf of Mexico, poised to slam into the SE Texas coastline. Moisture streaming westward may get caught up in our southern flow and pick up our chances of heavy rain on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

