Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan awarded Presidential Award for Valor

Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan received the Presidential Medal for Valor.
Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan received the Presidential Medal for Valor.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After his miraculous recovery, Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was honored for going above the call of duty. He was awarded the Presidential Award for Valor on Monday at the annual Arizona Gang Investigators Association Conference. In a video posted by the Phoenix Police Department on social media, Moldovan was given a standing ovation while he used his wheelchair to get to the stage. He got more applause when he received the medal around his neck.

His wife, Chelsea Moldovan, was honored as well at the conference. She was surprised with the Presidential Award for Faith. Tyler Moldovan put the medal around her neck while the audience clapped. The 34-second video from police shows several photos of the couple on stage. The Presidential Award for Valor is given to a person whose actions went above and beyond the call of duty and who showed exceptional courage and quick action.

It was on Dec. 14, 2021, just after 2 a.m., when Officer Moldovan and other officers responded to drivers speeding and acting recklessly near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. While searching a nearby apartment complex for a suspect, he was shot eight times, including once in the head, court paperwork said. Tyler Moldovan was placed on life support and was not expected to survive. However, he spent months in the hospital and continued to improve. He is in a wheelchair but with the help of Chelsea, he threw out the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game in April.

